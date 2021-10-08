Prices of Jeep Compass increased by up to Rs. 20,000

Jeep Compass receives a price-hike in India

Jeep has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000 on its Compass SUV in India. The premium off-roader was launched in January this year and is offered in Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary, and S (O) trims. It has a muscular built, a feature-rich cabin, and is available in petrol as well as diesel engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports roof rails and adjustable headlights

The Jeep Compass features a muscular bonnet, a 7-box grille, a blacked-out air dam, a silvered skid plate, and adjustable LED headlamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, a skid plate, and wrap-around LED taillights are available on the rear section of the vehicle.

Information

Two engine choices are on offer

The Jeep Compass comes with a 1.4-liter petrol motor that makes 161hp of power and 250Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is a dual-pane sunroof and a 10.1-inch touchscreen panel

Jeep Compass has a multifunctional steering wheel

Jeep Compass offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, a dual-pane sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a USB charger on the front and rear. It also houses a 7.0-inch digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car has six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Jeep Compass: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-hike, the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 17.19 lakh for the base-end Sport model and goes up to Rs. 28.64 lakh for the top-spec diesel-powered variant (both prices, ex-showroom).