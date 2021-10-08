MINI Anniversary Edition car goes official in the US

To celebrate 60 years of its motorsport heritage, BMW-owned luxury brand MINI has revealed its Anniversary Edition car. Based on the John Cooper Works Hardtop 2-door, the commemorative model has an eye-catching design and spacious cabin with more equipment. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 228hp. Here are more details.

The MINI Anniversary Edition has white stripes on the bonnet, a white-colored roof as well as ORVMs, and British Racing Green paintwork. It flaunts the "Cooper Car Company" logo on the front fenders, treadplates, and the upper section of the C-pillars. The number "74" on the doors is a tribute to the 1961 race car which wore the same number.

MINI Anniversary Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine that generates 228hp/319Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-96km/h in 5.9 seconds.

MINI Anniversary Edition has a luxurious cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, signatures of John Cooper, Charlie Cooper, and John Michael Cooper etched on the dashboard, and heated front seats. A Harman Kardon sound system, a 3-spoke steering wheel, and multiple airbags are available. It also houses an upgraded touchscreen infotainment panel with support for navigation and the latest connectivity facilities.

In the US, the MINI Anniversary Edition sports a starting price-figure of $39,900 (around Rs. 29.8 lakh) and is up for grabs at dealerships. However, no details related to its pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.