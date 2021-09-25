Ahead of launch, Ducati DesertX bike previewed via teaser images

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 12:18 pm

Ducati teases its DesertX motorcycle ahead of launch

Prior to its launch on December 9, Italian automaker Ducati has teased the production version of its DesertX motorbike. The teaser images suggest the middleweight adventure two-wheeler will flaunt a neo-retro styling and shall have twin circular headlights as well as a windscreen. It will draw power from a 937cc, Testastretta L-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The bike will have wire-spoked wheels and handguards

The Ducati DesertX will have a muscular fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, a pillion grab rail, an upswept exhaust, golden-colored front forks, high-set handlebars with handguards, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bike should pack a digital instrument cluster and a full-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires.

Information

It will run on a 110hp, 937cc engine

The Ducati DesertX will run on a 937cc, Testastretta L-twin, liquid-cooled engine sourced from the Monster and Multistrada 950, linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill will generate around 110hp of power and a peak torque of 95Nm.

Safety

It will get disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Ducati DesertX will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. ABS for better handling should also be available. Suspension duties on the adventure bike will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Ducati DesertX: Availability

Ducati will announce details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the DesertX motorcycle at the time of its launch on December 9. The bike might also make its way to India.