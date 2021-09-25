Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) to debut in India in November

Volkswagen is said to launch the facelifted model of its Tiguan SUV in India in November this year. To recall, it was unveiled in March with minor cosmetic updates. The car gets a new-age cabin with a slew of tech features and is powered by a turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports Matrix headlights and LED taillights

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan features an eye-catching look with a revised front bumper, a horizontal slat chrome grille, a wide air dam, a sculpted bonnet, and Matrix LED headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, split LED taillamps, and "TIGUAN" lettering are available on the rear section.

Information

A 190hp engine fuels the car

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI turbo-petrol motor that generates 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors

There is an 8.0-inch touchscreen inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) offers a spacious cabin with five leather seats, ambient lighting, 3-zone automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car technology. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, an electronic differential lock, a vehicle stability control system, and hill descent control.

Information

Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift): Pricing and rivals

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 26-29 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched in India, it will compete against the likes of Hyundai TUCSON.