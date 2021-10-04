MG Astor SUV offers 14 ADAS safety features in India

ADAS safety features of MG Astor explained

The MG Astor SUV, which was unveiled last month, will be launched in India on October 7. The car is available with as many as 14 radar-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) facilities. They include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, intelligent headlamp control, speed assist system, and rear drive assist. Here are more details.

The car gets a trio of lane assist functions

Three kinds of lane assist functions are offered with Astor including, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Lane Departure Provision (LDP). LKA aids the driver in sticking to one lane while driving, LDW sends a notification to the driver during lane changes, and LDP prevents the vehicle from changing lanes by applying brakes. They are activated when the vehicle hits 60km/h.

Intelligent Headlamp Control is activated at 40km/h

Another noteworthy ADAS facility is Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC). This feature is activated when the SUV hits a speed of 40km/h. The fog lamps are turned off and the headlights switch to auto mode.

The car has a chrome-finished grille and 17-inch wheels

The MG Astor flaunts a sporty design, featuring a sculpted bonnet, a chrome studded grille with a 3D pattern, a blacked-out air vent, and sleek LED headlights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, heated ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a window wiper grace the rear end.

It is available with two engine choices

The MG Astor is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that generates 108.5hp/144Nm and a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol mill that churns out 138hp/220Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, or a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle gets five seats and six airbags

The MG Astor gets a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a multifunctional steering wheel, a powered driver's seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Six airbags, radar-based ADAS features, a 360-degree-view camera, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology.

MG Astor: Pricing and availability

In India, the MG Astor SUV is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle's unofficial bookings are open against a token amount of Rs. 50,000.