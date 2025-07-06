PM Modi arrives in Brazil for BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brazil for a four-day visit. The trip will include his participation in the 17th BRICS Summit and a state visit. He was given a ceremonial welcome at the Galeao International Airport on Saturday evening (local time). This is PM Modi's first bilateral visit to Brazil in almost six decades, and comes as part of a trip which included visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Argentina.

Summit agenda BRICS summit followed by state visit During his stay, PM Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and July 7. The summit will feature discussions on key global issues, including security, climate action, artificial intelligence (AI), multilateral reform, and health collaboration. After the summit, he will head to Brasilia for a state visit where he is expected to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bilateral talks Meeting to focus on strengthening India-Brazil strategic partnership The meeting with President Lula da Silva will aim at strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership in defense, space, energy, trade, technology, agriculture, and people-to-people ties. Before he arrived in Brazil, PM Modi had visited Argentina, where he held talks with President Javier Milei. The two leaders agreed to diversify trade and enhance cooperation in defense among other sectors.

Diaspora reception PM Modi welcomed by Indian community in Brazil Upon his arrival in Brazil, PM Modi was welcomed by the Indian community with a cultural dance performance inspired by "Operation Sindoor." The dance performance, set to the song "Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki," was praised and applauded by the Prime Minister. "Operation Sindoor" was a military operation launched on May 7 against terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

