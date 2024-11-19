Summarize Simplifying... In short At the recent G20 summit, leaders called for an end to the Ukraine war and increased aid to Gaza, despite some disagreements.

US President Biden eased missile restrictions for Ukraine, while Brazilian President Lula launched a global alliance against hunger, backed by 82 nations and major foundations.

The summit also saw a pledge for transformative reform of the UN Security Council to enhance representation and accountability. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

G20 leaders called for ending Ukraine war

G20 leaders call for ending Ukraine war, aid to Gaza

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:27 pm Nov 19, 202403:27 pm

What's the story The G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro has released a joint declaration tackling global challenges like hunger and conflict. The leaders of the world's 20 major economies called for a global pact to fight hunger and ramp up aid to Gaza. They also called for an end to hostilities in the Middle East and Ukraine. However, the document was criticized for not having specific measures to achieve these goals.

Tax proposal

Declaration faces disagreements, proposes billionaire tax

While the joint statement was endorsed by most G20 members, it also saw some disagreements. Argentina did not fully endorse the document over language concerns in initial drafts. The declaration also proposed a future global tax on billionaires and reforms to expand the United Nations Security Council. Despite the disagreements, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva managed to secure an agreement at the summit.

Crisis response

G20 declaration highlights humanitarian crisis, supports 2-state solution

The G20 declaration underscored the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for expanded aid and civilian protection. It reaffirmed support for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine but failed to mention Israel's suffering or hostages held by Hamas. US President Joe Biden reiterated support for Israel's right to self-defense while blaming Hamas for the conflict.

Summit developments

Biden eases missile restrictions for Ukraine, Putin absent

During the summit, Biden also relaxed restrictions on Ukraine's use of longer-range US missiles. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the meeting, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov representing him. The G20 declaration sought peace in Ukraine without naming Russia as the culprit. It concentrated on humanitarian suffering in Ukraine and Gaza but shied away from blaming either situation.

Anti-hunger initiative

Lula launches global alliance against hunger at summit

At the G20 summit, President Lula also launched a global alliance against hunger and poverty. The initiative was signed onto by 82 nations and is backed by organizations such as the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. A demonstration on Rio's Copacabana beach with 733 empty plates represented those affected by hunger in 2023. Viviana Santiago from Oxfam praised Brazil's efforts to tackle inequality and hunger at the summit.

UN reform

G20 leaders pledge transformative reform of UN Security Council

The G20 leaders pledged transformative reform of the UN Security Council to make it more representative and accountable. This is a cause Lula has long advocated for, though progress has been limited. The United States supports adding two permanent seats for African countries without veto power and a non-permanent seat for small island nations. Meanwhile, Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan support each other's bids for permanent seats on the council.