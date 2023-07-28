Missing crypto millionaire's body found chopped up in suitcase

Written by Chanshimla Varah July 28, 2023 | 08:08 pm 2 min read

The remains of the millionaire were found on Sunday

The dismembered remains of a missing cryptocurrency millionaire and Instagram influencer based in Argentina were recently discovered in the town of Ingeniero Budge, a province of Buenos Aires, the New York Post reported. A group of children playing by a stream discovered the remains of 41-year-old Fernando Pérez Algaba in a red suitcase. He had been missing since July 19.

Body parts were cleanly amputated, suggesting work of professional: Reports

Following the gruesome discovery, the parents of the children contacted the Buenos Aires Police, who reportedly discovered the victim's legs and forearm inside the suitcase and another arm in the stream. The missing head and torso were discovered on Wednesday (July 26) by authorities. According to local media, the body parts were severed cleanly, indicating the work of a professional.

Autopsy revealed he was shot three times

The police sent the body for a postmortem, which revealed that the victim had been shot three times prior to being dismembered. Notably, the police identified Algaba based on his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos. So far, one person has been arrested in the case. The motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear; however, authorities believe he was murdered over his numerous debts.

Algaba owed money to banks

Concerns about his whereabouts were raised on July 19 when he failed to return the keys to a rented apartment and did not answer the phone. It was only a week later that the children found his remains by the stream. Per Cointelegraph, Algaba had a $3,300 debt in bounced checks, $4,400 owed to banks, and another $70,000 debt related to a bounced check.

Who was Algaba

Algaba was a cryptocurrency trader in Buenos Aires, where he managed an office with 25 other traders. His entrepreneurial career began at the age of 14, when he began working as a pizza deliveryman. He later expanded into vehicle restoration and resale. The businessman eventually amassed millions by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrencies, which he constantly promoted to his 900,000 Instagram followers.

