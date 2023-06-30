Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Weed-related meme coin gains 326% in 24-hours

Written by Sanjana Shankar Edited by Mudit Dube June 30, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed 2.45% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,945.07. It is 3% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.70% from yesterday and now trades at $1,888.90. It is up 0.33% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $600.91 billion and $227.02 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $237.96, which is 2.25% up from yesterday and 1.94% lower since last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 2.45% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.05% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 5.23%) and $0.066 (up 4.13%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 15.36% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $18.999 (up 17.75%), $5.5900 (up 3.50%), and $0.0000077 (up 2.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 15.36% while Polka Dot has gained 4.6%. Looking at the weekly chart, Shiba Inu is 5.0% down.

Check out today's top gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Cannation, Compound, Bitcoin Cash, eCash, and Solana. They are trading at $128.42 (up 326.53%), $54.13 (up 37.67%), $297.26 (up 31.02%), $0.0000022 (up 27.04%), and $18.999 (up 17.75%), respectively.

What is Cannation?

Cannation, a weed-related altcoin, has seen incredible growth in the past few weeks. In the last 30 days, it has seen its value grow by a staggering 12,50,000%. As per experts, the coin is massively overbought and is not a recommendation for investors. Its growth can be attributed to the growing interest in meme coins as well as its focus on the cannabis sector.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are BitDAO, Toncoin, WOO Network, and USDD. They are trading at $0.33 (down 1.03%), $1.36 (down 0.60%), $0.22 (down 0.07%), and $0.99 (down 0.03%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,936.31 (up 2.58%), $1 (up 0.08%), $13.20 (up 7.06%), $6.15 (up 5.27%), and $5.20 (up 6.62%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Render Token are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.15 (up 1.99%), $0.77 (up 2.95%), $2.30 (up 5.40%), $0.44 (up 5.74%), and $2.07 (up 7.58%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.17 trillion, a 1.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $29.97 billion, which marks a 12.12% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.16 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.18 trillion three months ago.

