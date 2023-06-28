Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 28, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 3.08% from last week

Bitcoin has gained 0.26% in the past 24 hours, trading at $30,445.93. It is 5.99% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.29% from yesterday and now trades at $1,867.79. It is up 3.08% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $591.23 billion and $224.46 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $235.34, which is 1.24% lesser than yesterday and 6.30% lower than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.44, falling 0.06% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.11% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.90%) and $0.066 (down 0.40%), respectively.

Solana has declined 3.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.27 (down 1.54%), $5.5900 (down 0.09%), and $0.0000077 (down 1.66%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 3.3% while Polka Dot has gained 7.7%. Shiba Inu is up 0.76% from last week.

Take a look at the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movements are Stellar, VeChain, Bitcoin Cash, Compound, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.11 (up 8.74%), $0.011 (up 5.54%), $231.79 (up 4.07%), $40.66 (up 3.51%), and $0.22 (up 2.81%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are BitDAO, Frax Share, Sui, Mina, and Algorand. They are trading at $0.33 (down 6.77%), $5.57 (down 6.25%), $0.77 (down 6.20%), $0.44 (down 6.06%), and $0.11 (down 5.73%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $30,416.91 (up 0.15%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $12.96 (down 2.72%), $6.10 (down 1.46%), and $5.15 (down 2.86%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.26 (down 1.47%), $0.66 (down 5.68%), $2.27 (down 2.85%), $0.44 (down 2.54%), and $0.77 (down 1.76%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 1.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.55 billion, which marks an 8.02% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.13 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.13 trillion three months ago.

Share this timeline