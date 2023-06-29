Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 29, 2023 | 11:04 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has shed 0.77% over the last 24 hours, trading at $30,210.67. It is 0.11% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.51% from yesterday and now trades at $1,839.50. It is down 4.07% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $586.56 billion and $221.22 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $232.77, which is 1.09% lower than yesterday and 8.38% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling 2.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.70% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.32%) and $0.066 (down 3.57%), respectively.

Solana's price has decreased by 7.98% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, and Shiba Inu are currently trading at $16.04 (down 0.76%), $4.93 (down 2.84%), and $0.0000077 (down 2.61%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 7.98% while Polka Dot has risen 0.33%. Looking at the weekly chart, Shiba Inu is 9.28% down.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are BitDAO, Stellar, UNUS SED LEO, Injective, and Maker. They are trading at $0.33 (up 3.25%), $0.11 (up 1.84%), $3.97 (up 1.14%), $7.58 (up 1.08%), and $683.67 (up 0.67%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%) and $0.99 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Pepe, Flow, Render Token, and Sui. They are trading at $0.22 (down 9.20%), $0.0000011 (down 8.84%), $0.55 (down 6.75%), $1.92 (down 6.31%), and $0.66 (down 6.24%), respectively.

Check out the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $30,143.35 (down 0.90%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $12.32 (down 4.94%), $5.84 (down 4.30%), and $4.87 (down 5.41%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Immutable are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.07 (down 4.57%), $0.66 (up 0.30%), $2.18 (down 3.82%), $0.33 (down 4.82%), and $0.77 (down 4.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.16 trillion, a 2.47% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.1 billion, which marks a 4.07% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.15 trillion.

