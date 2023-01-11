Entertainment

Know everything about Golden Globe-winning 'Argentina, 1985' that defeated 'RRR'

Jan 11, 2023

'Argentina, 1985' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Non-English film

Argentina, 1985 directed by Santiago Mitre won the Golden Globe Award for Best Non-English film on Wednesday after defeating SS Rajamouli's RRR, among others. This critically acclaimed historical drama has earned many feathers on its cap in the last few months. Viewers all across the world have loved the film and this award is just the icing on the cake.

Story of the film

The story revolves around Argentina which was freed from seven years of military dictatorship in 1983. With President Raul Alfonsin, democracy returned to the Latin American country and for the first time, the military commanders were put on trial in a civilian court. It is based on the Trial of Juntas in 1985, and revolves around the deadliest dictatorship in Argentine history.

Cast and crew of the film

The stellar cast includes Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani, Norman Briski, Alejandra Flechner, Santiago Armas Estevarena, Gina Mastronicola, Claudio da Passano, Alejo Garcia Pintos, and Marcelo Lopez among others. The film is written by Mitre and Mariano Llinas and it is beautifully shot by Javier Julia. It has been bankrolled by Amazon Studios, La Union de los Rios, Kenya Films, and Infinity Hill.

Accolades won so far

The film premiered at Venice International Film Festival 2022 and went on to win two awards—FIPRESCI Award and SIGNIS Award. The film has won awards at London Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, and has been named in the Top five foreign films of the year by the National Board of Review. With many other awards pending, the hopes are quite high.

OTT details of the film

The film awaits other prestigious awards including the Academy Awards (Oscars) and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). This historical drama speaks a lot about the dark times in Argentina. This visual spectacle can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. The film stands strong on its conclusion and that is the famous slogan of that time "nunca mas" (translation: "never again").