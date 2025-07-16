Pictures of Trump's 'swollen ankles, bruised hand' spark health rumors 

United States President Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final on a Sunday, where he was photographed with what appeared to be swollen ankles and a bruised hand. The images have sparked widespread speculation about his health on social media. In April of this year, the White House issued a report from its physician claiming that Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health."

Online speculation Social media users point out discrepancies in Trump's health But social media users have pointed out the apparent discrepancies in Trump's health. Sharing pictures of Trump, one user noted, "Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today's press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the president's health?" Another user commented on his posture, saying he walks slumped over and sits as if compensating for breathing difficulty. "Of course they are hiding his true health condition, they have to," the user wrote.

Twitter Post Trump was photographed sitting next to Melania Swollen ankles at the World Cup

Bruised hand at today’s press availability.



Is the Trump administration hiding the President’s health?



Where is @jaketapper? pic.twitter.com/SRo0bpJReK — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 15, 2025

Users 'That can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes' A different user commented, "He also looks like he has some skin health issues that should be looked into." Agreeing, a user wrote, "Yup I saw the ankles, and that can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes, chemo treatments, some medication too. I bet Trump falsified his health report. Well, obviously did where he said he was 224 lbs, and clearly that is not accurate just by looking at him."

Health report 'Excellent health...': Trump's doctor on his mental fitness In April, Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump's doctor, said he was in "excellent health," with strong cardiac and pulmonary function. However, Fred Trump III, the president's nephew, last month expressed concerns about his uncle's mental fitness, citing a family history of dementia. The president's age (78) also adds to the scrutiny over his health, as he is the oldest person to assume office in US history.