Pictures of Trump's 'swollen ankles, bruised hand' spark health rumors
United States President Donald Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup final on a Sunday, where he was photographed with what appeared to be swollen ankles and a bruised hand. The images have sparked widespread speculation about his health on social media. In April of this year, the White House issued a report from its physician claiming that Trump is in "excellent cognitive and physical health."
Social media users point out discrepancies in Trump's health
But social media users have pointed out the apparent discrepancies in Trump's health. Sharing pictures of Trump, one user noted, "Swollen ankles at the World Cup. Bruised hand at today's press availability. Is the Trump administration hiding the president's health?" Another user commented on his posture, saying he walks slumped over and sits as if compensating for breathing difficulty. "Of course they are hiding his true health condition, they have to," the user wrote.
Trump was photographed sitting next to Melania
'That can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes'
A different user commented, "He also looks like he has some skin health issues that should be looked into." Agreeing, a user wrote, "Yup I saw the ankles, and that can be a sign of cardiac or BP sometimes, chemo treatments, some medication too. I bet Trump falsified his health report. Well, obviously did where he said he was 224 lbs, and clearly that is not accurate just by looking at him."
'Excellent health...': Trump's doctor on his mental fitness
In April, Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump's doctor, said he was in "excellent health," with strong cardiac and pulmonary function. However, Fred Trump III, the president's nephew, last month expressed concerns about his uncle's mental fitness, citing a family history of dementia. The president's age (78) also adds to the scrutiny over his health, as he is the oldest person to assume office in US history.
Trump hands out trophies at FIFA event
At the FIFA Club World Cup final, Trump was booed and cheered as he handed out trophies. He later called the crowd "tremendous" and said they had a great time. According to WebMD, venous insufficiency is a common cause of swelling in the ankles and feet. Sprains and fractures may also cause inflammation. Long periods of sitting or standing can put pressure on the lower extremities. Leg swelling could indicate deep vein thrombosis, congestive heart failure, renal or liver problems.