'You need dictionary...not him': SC to SIT probing Ashoka professor 

The Supreme Court has criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Facebook posts by Ashoka University Assistant Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymala Bagchi, said the SIT was unnecessarily widening its investigation beyond two FIRs against Mahmudabad. "Why is the SIT on the face of it misdirecting itself? They can say that article (by Mahmudabad) is an opinion and does not constitute an offense or otherwise!" Justice Kant observed.

Probe timeline Court rejects ASG's request for extension to complete probe The court also rejected Additional Solicitor General SV Raju's request for a two-month extension to complete the probe. "SIT can always say that there is nothing in this FIR. But we are examining other issues. Why take two months for this? Then this case can be closed," Justice Kant said. When ASG Raju asked the court to direct Mahmudabad to join future SIT probes if required, Justice Kant quipped, "You do not need him... You need a dictionary!"

Investigation deadline What did the court say The court ordered the SIT to complete its investigation in four weeks, strictly focusing on Mahmudabad's two Facebook posts about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. It reminded the SIT that its mandate was limited to these posts and not a broader inquiry. The interim protection from arrest granted to Mahmudabad will continue during this period, it added.

Contentious posts Posts criticized Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, called for right-wing supporters to speak In his Facebook posts, Mahmudabad had criticized Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and condemned war. He also called for right-wing supporters in India to speak out against mob lynching. Two FIRs were filed against him over these remarks. The first was based on a complaint by Yogesh Jatheri under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The second was lodged after a complaint by Haryana Women's Commission Chairperson Renu Bhatia, including charges of public mischief and insult to modesty.