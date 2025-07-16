Page Loader
Man steals small plane, causing Vancouver airport to shut down 
The suspect was arrested after landing

By Snehil Singh
Jul 16, 2025
04:40 pm
What's the story

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Canada was briefly shut down on Tuesday, July 15, after a Cessna 172 aircraft, allegedly hijacked from Vancouver Island, entered its airspace. The incident led to the diversion of nine incoming flights and a temporary suspension of flight operations. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the suspect was the only occupant of the aircraft and was arrested without incident after landing around 1:45pm PT.

Arrest details

Suspect arrested on runway

The suspect was taken into custody on the runway after the aircraft landed safely at YVR. Videos shared online showed the suspect, with a beard and dressed in a grey T-shirt and dark pants, surrendering to officers with their hands raised. The RCMP confirmed that "the suspect was arrested without incident." Flight operations resumed shortly after, although some delays were expected due to the security situation.

Visuals from the airport

Witness accounts

Witnesses describe the scene

The Cessna 172 took off from Victoria International Airport, where the aircraft is used for flight training, flew approximately 40 miles north to Vancouver, and began circling. Witness Paul Heeney described seeing the aircraft flying low in an airspace not typically used by small planes. He saw it making a "big clockwise circle." The particular Cessna 172 is operated by the Victoria Flying Club.