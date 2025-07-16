Israel bombs Syrian army headquarters in Damascus 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it has attacked the entrance of the Syrian army's headquarters in Damascus. The strike was carried out on orders from Israel 's political leadership, citing concerns over the attacks against Druze civilians in southern Syria. Israel sees the Druze minority as potential allies. The IDF said it was "continuing to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians."

Escalating conflict Ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups broke down The Israeli strike comes after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups in Sweida, or Suwayda, which is mainly a Druze city, broke down. Syria's defense ministry accused local militias of violating the ceasefire, leading to renewed military operations in the Druze-majority region. The ministry said military forces are responding to sources of fire while adhering to rules of engagement for civilian protection.

Third attack Clashes broke out over the weekend The Syrian government got involved after clashes broke out between Druze forces and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda over the weekend, leaving 30 people dead and injuring dozens more. The violence spurred the Syrian government to intervene; it lost 18 of its soldiers. Meanwhile, Israel, which has promised to protect the Druze in Syria, launched strikes against Syrian government forces advancing toward Suwayda and vowed to continue protecting the community. The Israeli attack on Wednesday was the third in a row.