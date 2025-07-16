Israel bombs Syrian army headquarters in Damascus
What's the story
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that it has attacked the entrance of the Syrian army's headquarters in Damascus. The strike was carried out on orders from Israel's political leadership, citing concerns over the attacks against Druze civilians in southern Syria. Israel sees the Druze minority as potential allies. The IDF said it was "continuing to monitor developments and the regime's actions against Druze civilians."
Escalating conflict
Ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups broke down
The Israeli strike comes after a ceasefire between government forces and Druze armed groups in Sweida, or Suwayda, which is mainly a Druze city, broke down. Syria's defense ministry accused local militias of violating the ceasefire, leading to renewed military operations in the Druze-majority region. The ministry said military forces are responding to sources of fire while adhering to rules of engagement for civilian protection.
Third attack
Clashes broke out over the weekend
The Syrian government got involved after clashes broke out between Druze forces and Bedouin tribes in Suwayda over the weekend, leaving 30 people dead and injuring dozens more. The violence spurred the Syrian government to intervene; it lost 18 of its soldiers. Meanwhile, Israel, which has promised to protect the Druze in Syria, launched strikes against Syrian government forces advancing toward Suwayda and vowed to continue protecting the community. The Israeli attack on Wednesday was the third in a row.
Sectarian tensions
Who are Druze
The Druze community, which emerged as a sect of Ismailism in the 10th century, is mainly concentrated in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel. In Syria, they are concentrated in three major provinces near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Over 20,000 Druze dwell on the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau that Israel conquered from Syria during the Six-Day War in 1967 before formally annexing it in 1981. The Druze share the region with approximately 25,000 Jewish settlers scattered over more than 30 settlements.