Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad al-Bashir, born in 1983, is Syria's new caretaker PM with a diverse educational background and experience in both engineering and politics.

He has previously restored basic services in Aleppo and led an educational institute for war-affected children.

As Syria transitions from war to governance, al-Bashir's leadership faces the challenge of uniting a divided nation, even as signs of normalcy begin to reappear in Damascus.

Al-Bashir will lead Syria until March 2025

Who is Mohammad al-Bashir, Syria's new caretaker PM

By Chanshimla Varah 03:08 pm Dec 11, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Mohammad al-Bashir has been named the transitional prime minister of Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. The regime fell after a rapid offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebels led to the capture of Damascus and forced Assad to flee to Moscow. Al-Bashir, who previously headed the "Salvation Government" in Idlib, will now lead Syria until March 1, 2025, to restore stability to a country ravaged by 13 years of civil war.

Leadership transition

Al-Bashir's background and leadership role in Syria

Born in 1983 in Jabal al-Zawiya, Idlib, al-Bashir has an eclectic educational background with degrees in electrical and electronic engineering from Aleppo University and Islamic and civil law from Idlib University. Prior to politics, he worked as an employee at Syria's state gas company. He first ventured into politics as the head of the Salvation Government, formed in 2017 to govern rebel-held areas. Under him, basic services like electricity and telecommunications were restored in Aleppo.

New beginnings

Al-Bashir's 1st address as transitional leader

Bashir also served as the director of the Al-Amal educational institute, which provided education to children afflicted by the civil war. In his inaugural address, al-Bashir declared, "Now it is time for this people to enjoy stability and calm." His leadership marks a major shift in Syria's political landscape as rebels move from combat to governing key urban centers. However, the new government has the daunting task of ruling a deeply divided nation with various groups vying for influence.

Restoration efforts

Damascus's gradual return to normalcy under new leadership

In Damascus, signs of normalcy are slowly reappearing with banks and shops reopening their doors. Rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who commanded the onslaught against Assad, told British network Sky News that the country is "exhausted" by the war. "Syria will be rebuilt... The country is moving towards development and reconstruction. It's going towards stability," he said.