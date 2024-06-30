In brief Simplifying... In brief A recent study reveals that the ancient Syrians' diet, rich in fruits, whole grains, and vegetables, closely resembles today's health-boosting Mediterranean diet.

Modern health-boosting diet has origins dating back centuries, says study

What's the story A recent study has unveiled that the ancient Syrians practiced the now popular Mediterranean diet, known for its health benefits, as far back as 4,000 years ago. The research was led by Benjamin Fuller, an archeological chemist at the University of Leuven. Using a technique called stable isotope ratio analysis, Fuller's team analyzed food groups consumed by the ancient inhabitants of Tell Tweini in Syria. "The old phrase 'you are what you eat' really is true here," stated Fuller.

Discovery

Tweini's dietary habits unearthed through isotope analysis

Fuller and his team analyzed archaeological isotope measurements from the settlement history of Tell Tweini, a major harbor for the Ugaritic Kingdom during the Bronze and Iron Ages. The dataset comprised isotope measurements from 410 plant seeds, 16 human bones, and 210 animal bones. The study found relatively low levels of nitrogen 15 isotopes in human remains, indicating occasional meat consumption. This suggests that residents primarily relied on their domesticated animals for work, milk, and wool rather than meat.

Dietary similarities

Ancient Syrians' diet mirrors modern Mediterranean eating habits

Between 2000 and 1600 BCE, the diet of Tell Tweini's residents consisted largely of fruits, whole grains, and vegetables, including an abundance of olives and grapes. "The human diet was relatively low in animal protein and appears comparable to what is considered today a typical Mediterranean diet," Fuller's team noted in their paper. They also highlighted that the ratio of meats to fruit, vegetables, and grains still proves to be the healthiest option today.

Farming techniques

Agricultural practices and seafood consumption

The researchers found high levels of carbon 13 isotopes in preserved seeds, indicating that the crops at Tell Tweini were well cared for throughout the site's history. The use of animal manure could explain the high levels of nitrogen 15 isotopes found in the plants. Despite being less than two kilometers from the coast, inhabitants during the Middle Bronze Age did not consume much seafood or food from other waterways, suggesting they produced enough food from their crops.

Economic insights

Olive oil production: A key economic activity in Tell Tweini

Fuller's team explains that "Excavations at the site indicate that the production of olive oil became a main economic activity of Tell Tweini and installations related to this activity could be found in every house during the Iron Age." Despite Ugarit's collapse around 1200 BCE due to crop failure, famine, and social unrest, signs of Tell Tweini's oil production emerged again soon after with no stress signs in plant isotopes. The inhabitants handled rising aridity during this period very well.

Research conclusions

Mediterranean diet's longevity and future research directions

The findings underscore that a Mediterranean-like diet has been sustaining humanity for millennia. However, it also emerged in a fertile environment with a relatively stable climate. The researchers concluded by suggesting further investigation into whether less favorable environmental conditions or lack of adaptive strategies among its inhabitants played a role in Ugarit's downfall compared to Tell Tweini. The research was published in PLOS ONE.