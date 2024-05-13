Next Article

Olivia Munn opts for hysterectomy amid breast cancer battle

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:50 pm May 13, 202412:50 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Olivia Munn, known for her role in Newsroom, has recently undergone a hysterectomy as part of her fight against breast cancer. In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that she had her uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries removed last month. She called it "a big decision to make" but "the best decision" because "I needed to be present for my family." This became the fifth time Munn went under the knife in her cancer battle.

Future prospects

Munn underwent egg retrieval before the operation

The life-bettering procedure also meant that she would no longer be able to carry children. Munn told Vogue that she and her partner, comedian John Mulaney, who welcomed their son Malcolm in 2021, have had extensive discussions about expanding their family. "John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family." So, prior to the hysterectomy, Munn underwent another round of egg retrieval.

Journey

'I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk'

The 43-year-old, who had previously frozen her eggs twice in the past, said she underwent another round of egg retrieval in hopes of making an embryo to use for surrogacy. Luckily, they were informed by the doctor that they had two healthy embryos. "It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk," Munn said.

Health battle

Munn's cancer diagnosis and treatment journey

The Gateway star was diagnosed with a form of breast cancer known as Luminal B in both breasts last year. The hysterectomy is her fifth surgery following a full double mastectomy, lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery, and a nipple delay. Before the hysterectomy, Munn was on a drug called Lupron to suppress estrogen in her body to prevent the cancer from returning. However, she experienced extreme exhaustion due to the drug's side effects. "It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion," Munn said.