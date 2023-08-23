Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak dies at 49 after battling cancer

Sports

Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak dies at 49 after battling cancer

Written by Parth Dhall August 23, 2023 | 09:45 am 2 min read

In a disturbing development, Heath Streak, the former captain of the Zimbabwe cricket team, has died after a battle with cancer. The legendary all-rounder was earlier diagnosed with colon and liver cancer (Stage 4). He was believed to be "seriously ill and on his deathbed". Henry Olonga, Streak's former teammate, took to social media on Tuesday and confirmed that the latter has passed away.

Here's what Olonga tweeted

One of the greatest all-rounders

Streak had an illustrious career and bowed out as one of the greatest all-rounders. He remains the only Zimbabwean bowler with more than 200 Test wickets (216) and over 200 ODI wickets (239). Streak also amassed 2,943 ODI and 1,990 Test runs with the bat. Later, he enjoyed his stints as coach of Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, as well as several T20 teams.

Streak's love affair with Harar Sports Club

Streak fancied playing at the Harare Sports Club. In 49 internationals at this venue, Streak took 126 wickets at an incredible average of 23.83. No other Zimbabwean bowler has more than 67 wickets in this regard.

ICC banned Streak for eight years in 2021

In 2021, Streak's legendary status took a toll after he was banned for eight years by the ICC for breaching the anti-corruption code. Streak admitted to disclosing inside information pertaining to international matches. However, he stated that he was not involved in any attempts to fix matches. In a statement, Streak revealed his engagement with "an individual keen to invest in cricket in Africa".

Streak was charged with five breaches

Streak received the ban after being charged with five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code, including accepting payment in bitcoins. He had been under investigation for an extensive list of games through 2017 and 2018 (international cricket and stints in the IPL, BPL and APL).

The controversy surrounding Streak's captaincy

Streak captained Zimbabwe across formats in the early 2000s. However, he stepped down from the role in 2004 following a clash with the Zimbabwe cricket board. He even threatened to quit the game if his demands, which included the review of the selection panel, were not met. A year later, Streak retired from international cricket at the age of 31.

Share this timeline