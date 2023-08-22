BWF World Championships 2023, Prannoy humbles Wardoyo, reaches third round

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 22, 2023 | 10:42 pm 2 min read

HS Prannoy has progressed to the third round of the 2023 BWF World Championship

HS Prannoy cruised past Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to reach the Round of 16 at the 2023 BWF World Championships in Copenhagen. The world number nine was at his best as he won 21-9, 21-14. Prannoy, who is eyeing his maiden World Championship medal this year is India's second shuttler in the third round along with Lakshya Sen in the men's singles category.

BWF Head-to-head: Prannoy 3-1 Wardoyo

Prannoy has been one of India's most consistent shuttlers this year, and his dominance over Wardoyo is visible in the head-to-head stats. With this win, the 31-year-old Indian owns a 3-1 record over the Indonesian. They last met at the Malaysia Open earlier this year where Prannoy worked hard to win 21-9, 15-21, 21-16. However, Wardoyo won the first clash between the two players.

Prannoy has had a decent year

The world number nine has done decently in 2023 as he bagged his first BWF World title in May. He also reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. Prannoy continued his good run by reaching the semi-finals in Indonesia followed by quarter-finals outings in Chinese Taipei and Japan. He finished runners-up in Australia Open. Prannoy has a win-loss record of 28-14 (2023).

Prannoy chasing his maiden World Championships medal

Prannoy has shown tremendous grit to be where he is currently. He has battled injuries and health concerns, and yet, he is currently India's highest-ranked singles shuttler. The 31-year-old is chasing his maiden World Championships medal. His best performance in the competition was reaching the quarter-finals, which he did twice, in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Prannoy plans to go the extra mile this time.

