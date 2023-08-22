Pakistan's Haris Rauf snaps up his maiden ODI fifer: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 10:38 pm 2 min read

Haris Rauf decimated Afghanistan with his maiden ODI fifer

Pakistan thrashed Afghanistan in the 1st ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The Babar Azam-led side claimed a 142-run win despite getting bowled out for a mere 201. Express pacer Haris Rauf was the chief architect of this victory as the Afghans folded for 59. He ran through their batting line-up, taking an incredible five-wicket haul, his maiden in the format.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan lost two early wickets after electing to bat. However, opener Imam-ul-Haq steadied their ship. Iftikhar Ahmed (30), Shadab Khan (39), and Naseem Shah (18*) chipped in as Pakistan crawled their way to 201. Mujeeb Ur Rahman took a three-fer. In response, only two Afghanistan batters scored in double figures as they managed 59. Rauf took a fifer, while Shaheen Afridi took two wickets.

Rauf delivers a ferocious spell

Rauf joined in after Shaheen and Naseem Shah reduced Afghanistan to 4/3. The Pakistan seamer took his first two wickets in the form of Ikram Alikhil and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Rauf sent back both Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan in his very next over. Mujeeb was Rauf's final victim of the match. The Pakistan seamer finished with figures worth 5/18 in 6.2 overs (two maidens).

Maiden ODI fifer for Rauf

Rauf has picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He has taken four wickets in an ODI innings on three other occasions. Rauf has now scalped a wicket in each of his last five ODIs.

Rauf races to 44 ODI wickets

Fast bowler Rauf is known for his propensity to clock over 150 KPH consistently. He grabbed eyeballs with his thunderous spells in franchise cricket. Rauf then made his international debut in January 2020. As of now, he has taken a total of 44 wickets from 23 ODIs. Rauf averages 25.47 in the 50-over format. His economy rate reads 5.75.

Most ODI wickets since his debut

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf is the only Pakistan bowler to have taken over 40 wickets in ODI cricket since his debut in the format. Notably, Shaheen is the only other Pakistani with over 30 ODI wickets in this period.

