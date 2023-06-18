Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Details here

Bangladesh announce squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 18, 2023 | 06:48 pm 1 min read

Bangladesh will play a two-match T20I series against Afghanistan 9Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will play a two-match T20I series against Afghanistan after the three-match ODI series. Both matches will be played at the Sylhet District Stadium. The hosts have recalled batter Afif Hossain and speedster Ebadot Hossain to their T20I lineup. Ebadot was brilliant in the one-off Test against the Afghans, while Afif has consistently scored runs at the domestic level. Here is the Bangladesh squad.

A look at the Bangladesh squad for the Afghanistan T20Is

Bangladesh Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain. Afif and Ebadot are the ones who have returned to the lineup, while Zaker Ali failed to retain his place in the squad.

Share this timeline