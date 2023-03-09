Sports

Bangladesh earn their maiden T20I win over England: Key stats

Bangladesh defeated England in the first T20I of their 3-match series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh defeated England in the first T20I of their 3-match series to take a 1-0 lead. Notably, this is Bangladesh's maiden T20I win over England. The two sides met just once before in this format (ICC T20 World Cup). Batting first, England managed 156/6 with Jos Buttler smashing 62. In response, Bangladesh (158/4) rode on Najmul Hossain Shanto's fifty to seal the deal.

How did the match pan out?

England were off to a terrific start as Philip Salt and Buttler added 80 runs. With Dawid Malan's dismissal, England were reduced to 88/2 before another 47 runs were added between Buttler and Ben Duckett. Bangladesh pegged back the Englishmen thereafter with some exceptional death-bowling skills. In response, Bangladesh started well and were 108/2 at one stage. England exerted pressure but the hosts prevailed.

Buttler slams his 20th fifty

Buttler punctured the Bangladesh attack with a superb 42-ball 67. He hit four fours and four maximums (SR: 159.52). Buttler has raced to 2,669 runs at an average of 35.11. He now has one century and 20 half-centuries. During his knock, Buttler also surpassed Mohammad Rizwan's tally of 2,635 runs. In 35 away innings (home of opposition), Buttler has 990 runs at 35.35.

Mustafizur Rahman equals Shahid Afridi's tally

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed figures worth 1/34. He has raced to 98 scalps at 22.07. He has now equaled Shahid Afridi's wickets tally (98), besides also matching Shadab Khan.

Key numbers for the Bangladesh players

Bangladesh opener Litton Das scored a 10-ball 12. He has now raced to 1,400 runs at 21.87. He is the 5th Bangladesh batter to notch 1,400-plus runs. Shanto (51) slammed his 3rd fifty in the format for Bangladesh. He now has 435 runs at 25.59. Shakib Al Hasan managed 1/26. He now has 129 scalps at 21.25. Shakib also scored a superb 34*.

Performance of the England bowlers

Moeen Ali claimed one wicket for 27 runs from his four overs. He now has 41 scalps. Adil Rashid managed 1/35. He now has 94 scalps at 25.56.

Bangladesh bowlers excel at the death

Bangladesh bowlers were superb in the death overs (16-20). Mustafizur started the 16th over, conceding nine runs and claiming one wicket. In the next over, Hasan Mahmud got Buttler and conceded just one run. Mustafizur gave away seven runs next as another match-winning over saw Mahmud concede four. Taskin Ahmed finished with nine in the 20th. England managed two boundaries at the death.