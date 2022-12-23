Sports

BAN vs IND, Cheteshwar Pujara completes 7,000 Test runs: Stats

Pujara averages over 44 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has added another feather to his already-illustrious hat as he became the eighth Indian batter to complete 7,000 Test runs. The 34-year-old accomplished the milestone in the ongoing second and final Test against Bangladesh. Pujara, who has been a prolific run-scorer for India, started well in the Dhaka Test before being dismissed for a 55-ball 24 Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, owned the number-three position in Tests after Rahul Dravid's international retirement.

Though his international career has seen several ups and downs, his overall record is still stupendous.

Meanwhile, Pujara has been on a roll in the ongoing series, having scored 90 and 102* in the preceding Test.

Notably, he has batted aggressively in this series.

A look at his Test numbers

Pujara is the sixth-fastest Indian to complete 7,000 Test runs, having accomplished the milestone in 167 innings and 98 Tests. Overall, he currently owns 7,008 runs in Tests at 44.64. The tally includes 34 fifties and 19 tons, which include three double-centuries as well. Among Indians, only Virat Kohli (8,100-plus) has scored more Test runs since Pujara's debut in the format.

Pujara's is all about grit and character

Pujara's grit is what makes him a special talent. The 34-year-old has the distinction of facing 500-plus deliveries in a single Test innings. He is the only Indian player to do so. Pujara had spent 1,868 minutes at the crease against Australia in the four-match Test series. It is the third most by an Indian batter in a Test series.

How has the match proceeded?

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Indian bowlers embraced the challenge as the hosts got bundled out for 227. While Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav took four wickets apiece, Mominul Haque (84) top-scored for Bangladesh. In reply, India have lost three wickets.