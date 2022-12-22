Sports

Rohit Sharma ends 2022 without a century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 22, 2022, 08:06 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma smashed six fifties in 2022

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma is missing the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. This means the veteran batter would finish the year 2022 without an international hundred. India won't play any other international match this year after the ongoing Test. This is the first time Rohit hasn't recorded an international ton in a calendar year since 2012.

Why does this story matter?

Rohit is one of the most prominent batters going around, and his numbers speak volumes of his brilliance.

However, he hasn't been at his best this year.

Notably, Rohit was made India's permanent white-ball skipper last year.

Earlier this year, he got command of the Test team as well.

However, his performances with the bat haven't been up to the mark.

How Rohit fared in 2022

Rohit played just two Tests this year, scoring 90 runs at 30. In ODIs, he accumulated 249 runs in eight outings at 41.5 (50s: 3). The 35-year-old played 29 T20Is this year, scoring 656 runs at 24.29 (50s: 3). His strike rate reads 134.42. Notably, Rohit recorded four ducks across formats this year. He also smashed 106 fours and 45 maximums.

Averages 27.63 in 2022

Across formats, Rohit averages 27.63 this year, having scored 995 runs in 40 innings. This is Rohit's lowest average in a calendar year where he has scored 500 or more international runs (since 2008). The right-handed batter has struggled big time in 2022.

Century drought in 2022

2013 was the year that witnessed Rohit's rise as a formidable force at the highest level. He since scored at least one international ton every year till 2021. However, the streak got over this year. His last international ton was recorded vs England in the London Test in September last year. The veteran opener scored a 256-ball 127 in that outing.

Lean patch in IPL as well

Not only in India colors, Rohit struggled to score runs in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. For the first time, the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper failed to score a single fifty in a season. He accumulated 268 runs in 14 games at 19.14 (Highest score: 48). As a result, MI finished last, having won just four of their 14 league-stage games.

Most T20I wins by a captain in a calendar year

Though Rohit endured a tough time with the bat, he accomplished a major leadership milestone. He guided India to 21 wins in 29 T20Is this year, most by a captain in a calendar year. Rohit went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who took the Men in Green to 20 T20I victories last year. Among Indians, MS Dhoni (15 in 2016) follows the list.