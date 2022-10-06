Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the numbers of Rohit Sharma

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 06, 2022, 01:00 am 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has scored most T20I runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma is a modern-day batting great who has given nightmares to several prominent bowlers. He will lead the inaugural-edition champions India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup where many eyes will be on him. The Indian skipper has a plethora of experience behind his back. His numbers are nothing but staggering. Let's look at how he fared in T20 World Cups.

Stats Fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament

Rohit has been a part of India's all seven previous T20 World Cup campaigns. His tally of 847 runs is the highest for an Indian and fourth-highest overall. Mahela Jayawardene (1,016), Chris Gayle (965), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) are above him on the list. Rohit has played joint-third most matches (33) alongside Gayle, MS Dhoni, and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Debut Youngest Indian to make T20 World Cup debut

Rohit made his maiden T20 WC appearance at the age of 20 years and 142 days, the youngest for an Indian to date. He also made his T20I debut in the very tournament. It was India's group-stage clash against England in the 2007 edition where Rohit didn't get to bat. The game is remembered for Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in a Stuart Broad over.

Heroics Heroics in the inaugural edition

Rohit didn't take long in making a mark as he scored a match-winning 40-ball 50 in his maiden T20 World Cup innings against hosts South Africa. The right-handed batter also scored an unbeaten 16-ball 30 in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan. Notably, the dasher batted thrice in the tournament and wasn't dismissed once. He, hence, was an unsung hero of India's triumph.

Records Fourth-most runs as opener in T20 World Cups

Rohit's tally of 579 runs in 20 matches is the fourth-most for an opener in the tournament. Chris Gayle (940), Tillakaratne Dilshan (766), and David Warner (724) lead the Indian skipper on the elite list. He has scored five half-centuries while opening the innings, with his highest score being 74. Rohit also has three fifties as a middle-order batter in the tournament.

Do you know? Rohit set to attain this feat

Alongside Shakib Al Hasan, Rohit is set to become the only player to be a part of all eight T20 World Cups. Among officially active players, Chris Gayle was a part of the previous seven tournaments. However, he won't be featuring in the 2022 event.

Fifties Third-most fifty-plus scores

Rohit has eight fifty-plus scores in the tournament's history, third-most for any player. While his compatriot Virat Kohli leads the list with 10 such scores, Gayle (9) holds the second place. Besides Jayawardene, no other batter has even seven such scores in the marquee competition. Notably, Rohit also has second-most fifty-plus scores in overall T20Is (32). Kohli (34) is ahead of him.

Records Rohit can break these records

Rohit can become the first batter to complete 4,000 T20I runs. He is 263 runs away from the feat. If the dasher clears the ropes at least 22 times, he will become the first player with 200 T20I sixes. He also has the chance to surpass Jayawardene and become the highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup history.

