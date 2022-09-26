Sports

ICC T20I Rankings: India extend their lead at the top

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 26, 2022, 03:59 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli struck a match-winning half-century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India extended their lead at the top of the latest ICC T20I Team Rankings after their series win against Australia. The Men in Blue now have a seven-point lead over second-placed England in the standings. India beat Australia in the 3rd T20I to seal the three-match series 2-1. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli smashed match-winning fifties for India. Here are further details.

Spot England follow India in the Rankings

India top the ICC T20I Team Rankings with 268 rating points. They have accumulated a total of 13,939 points from 52 T20Is. England occupy the second spot with 261 rating points. The gap between India and England increased after the latter suffered a three-run defeat to Pakistan in the fourth T20I. England can bridge the gap by faring well in the next three T20Is.

Possibilities A look at the possibilities

The seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan is tied at 2-2 at the moment. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), England will maintain their spot if they win one of the remaining matches. Meanwhile, third-placed South Africa will have an opportunity to overtake England in their upcoming T20I series against India. The three-match series commences on September 28.

Rankings What about other teams?

Pakistan follow South Africa in the T20I Rankings with as many rating points (258). Both sides will aim to climb up. New Zealand, ranked fifth (252) will host Pakistan and Bangladesh for a tri-series at home ahead of the T20 World Cup. Sixth-placed Australia have dropped a solitary point after their series loss to India. West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan follow suit.

1st T20I IND vs AUS: The summary of 1st T20I

Cameron Green gave Australia the desired start with a 52-run knock. The Aussies managed 66/2 in the PPovers. India fought back in the middle overs, picking up four scalps. Tim David and Daniel Sams helped Australia finish on 186/7. India lost both their openers cheaply before Kohli (63) and SKY (69) took over. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (25*) got India home in the final over.

Record India break Pakistan's record

India registered their 21st T20I win in 2022 after beating Australia in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue have played 28 matches in the shortest format this year so far. Rohit Sharma's Team India broke the record of Pakistan, who won 20 T20Is in 2021. India won their sixth T20I series in 2022. They have beaten West Indies (twice), Sri Lanka, Ireland, England, and Australia.