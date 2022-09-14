Sports

Written by Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha Sep 14, 2022, 07:42 pm

Uthappa represented Chennai Super Kings in 2022 and 2021

Robin Uthappa has announced his retirement from Indian cricket. Uthappa, who represented India between 2006 and 2015, informed about his retirement on Twitter. He looks forward to spending time with his family. Uthappa's retirement comes as a surprise as he fared well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2022. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007.

It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 14, 2022

Career Uthappa made his international debut in 2006

Uthappa made his international debut in an ODI against England in 2006, wherein he smashed 86. His impressive technique fetched him a spot in India's squad for the 2007 World Cup. The right-hander further replicated his run in the World T20 later that year. However, a string of low scores and the evolution of Indian batting strength resulted in his ouster.

Comeback Uthappa represented India in 59 internationals

Having performed well in the domestic circuit, Uthappa made an international comeback in 2011 before getting dropped. He was drafted again in 2014 on the back of his Indian Premier League (IPL) performances. Uthappa dazzled that season, helping Kolkata Knight Riders win their second trophy. Another inconsistent run mowed down his national stints. Overall, Uthappa scored 1,183 runs in 59 internationals at 25.71.

Information His overall tally for India

In 46 ODI matches for Team India, Uthappa scored 934 runs at an average of 25.94. He smashed six fifties with the best score of 86. He also played 13 T20Is, accumulating 249 runs at 24.90. He hit one fifty.

Stats A look at his career stats

In 142 FC matches, Uthappa managed 9,446 runs at 40.71. He hit 22 hundreds and 52 fifties with the best of 162. In 203 List A matches, he went on to gather 6,534 runs at 35.31. He smashed 16 tons and 33 fifties. In 291 T20 games, he scored 7,272 runs at 28.18. He hit 42 fifties with the best of 92.

IPL Uthappa is the ninth-highest scorer in IPL

Uthappa is the ninth-highest scorer in the IPL. He has hoarded 4,952 runs at 27.51. He managed to hit 27 half-centuries with the best score of 88. He smashed 481 fours and 182 sixes. Uthappa is also the second-highest scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history after Gautam Gambhir. Robbie accumulated 2,439 runs at 30.48. He hit 16 fifties.

Information IPL 2014 Orange Cap winner

In IPL 2014, Uthappa went on to bag the prestigious Orange Cap after scoring the most runs that season. He smashed a total of 660 runs from 16 games. He is one of the five Indian batters to win the award.

Wins Plenty of laurels for Uthappa

Besides winning the T20 World Cup in 2007, Robbie won two IPL honors with KKR and CSK respectively in 2014 and 2021. He won two Ranji Trophy titles with Karnataka (2013-14 and 2014-15). He also won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in those two seasons alongside the Irani Cup as well.