Aaron Finch calls time on ODI career: Decoding his stats

Sep 11, 2022

Finch scored 5(13) in his final ODI innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch played his final ODI innings on Sunday, in the third ODI against New Zealand. Finch announced his retirement from the format a day ago. However, he will continue to captain Australia's T20I side as they look to defend their World Cup title next month. Finch finishes with over 5,000 runs in the 50-over format. Here are the key stats.

Career A look at Finch's ODI career

Finch represented Australia in 146 ODIs. He racked up 5,406 runs in these matches at a decent average of 38.89 (strike rate of 87.73). The 35-year-old has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name, with his highest score being 153*. Finch led the Aussies in 54 ODIs, winning 30 matches with a win/loss ratio of 1.250 (before the third ODI).

Stats Finch averages over 53 at neutral venues

At home, Finch scored 1,955 runs at 35.54, hitting eight hundreds and eight fifties. Meanwhile, he hammered 2,277 and 1,174 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 36.72 and 53.36, respectively. He loved facing India and England, having smashed 1,460 and 1,354 runs at 48.66 and 48.35 respectively. 2019 was Finch's best run, given he hoarded 1,141 runs at 51.86 (100s: 4, 50s: 6).

Centuries Finch has seven ODI tons against England

Finch holds the record for smashing the most ODI centuries against a single team. He recorded seven tons against England in 30 matches. Adam Gilchrist (six against Sri Lanka) and Ricky Ponting (six each against India and New Zealand) follow Finch on the list. Indian veterans Virat Kohli (nine against Australia) and Sachin Tendulkar (nine against Australia) lead the overall tally.

Information Other interesting numbers

Finch is one of the few Australian players to have registered over 5,000 runs and 50 catches (71) in ODI cricket. He was dismissed in the 90s as many as four times. Finch has the fourth-most sixes by an Australian in ODI cricket (129).

Information Finch owns just one 50+ score in 2022

Finch fared poorly in 2022. He failed to open his account in five of his last 14 innings in ODIs. His scores this year read 23, 0, 0, 44, 14, 62, 0, 0, 15, 1, 5, 5, 0, and 5.

Ducks A forgettable record for Finch

In the second ODI against New Zealand, Finch recorded his 16th duck in the format. As per ESPNcricinfo, Finch now holds the record for most ducks by an Aussie batter in a calendar year in 50-overs cricket (5). Ian Healy (1994), Ricky Ponting (1996), Andrew Symonds (2004), Adam Gilchrist (2005), Brett Lee (2009, and Shane Watson (2009) previously had this record (4).

Feats Notable feats of Finch

Finch finishes with the third-most ODI centuries for Australia (17). He is only behind Ponting (29), David Warner (18), and Mark Waugh (18). The right-hander was a part of the 2015 World Cup-winning team. His dazzling 81 against India in the semi-final grabbed eyeballs. Finch guided Australia to the 2019 WC semi-finals, besides amassing 507 runs at 50.70 (100s: 2, 50s: 3).