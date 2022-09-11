Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: Bumrah, Harshal set to return

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 11, 2022, 12:09 pm 3 min read

Bumrah averages 22.54 at the T20 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are set to return for the impending ICC T20 World Cup. As per Cricbuzz, the duo, who missed the Asia Cup due to injuries, has regained full fitness. Bumrah and Harshal recently bowled at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who underwent a knee surgery, is not in contention for the ICC tournament.

Context Why does this story matter?

It was reported that Bumrah could miss the T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia in October-November.

The 28-year-old suffered a back injury which ruled him out of the Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Harshal suffered a side strain, as a result of which, he didn't feature in the five-T20I series against West Indies and the Asia Cup.

However, the duo is set to return.

Performance Bumrah's performance in T20 World Cup

At the T20 World Cup, Bumrah has earned 11 scalps from 10 outings at 22.54. He has a stellar economy of 6.41. The right-armer was short on wickets in his maiden run (2016), having acquired only four scalps at 38.25. Bumrah leveled up over the years to end up as a class act in the 2021 edition in UAE, garnering seven wickets at 13.57.

Harshal Second-most T20I wickets for India in 2022 (pacers)

Since making his debut in November 2021, Harshal has pocketed 23 scalps at 20.95. He has an economy of 8.58 (BBI: 4/25). Overall, he has claimed 182 wickets in his T20 career while averaging 22.51. Notably, Harshal is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is among pacers this year. He has captured 19 wickets at 22.68. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (31) has punched more dismissals.

Bowling Asia Cup: Indian pace attack was under the scanner

The Indian pace attack failed to deliver in the Asia Cup. India lost two back-to-back matches, to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, defending 170+ totals. Successive defeats cost them the Asia Cup final berth. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were India's frontline pacers, while Hardik Pandya assisted them. Avesh Khan got injured, while Deepak Chahar was the only other pacer in the squad.

Shami Is Mohammad Shami a contender?

The selectors are expected to take a call on pacer Mohammed Shami's inclusion in the T20 World Cup. He is an experienced campaigner and could be banked upon in the powerplay. While Shami has been told beforehand regarding his non-selections in the T20Is, Team India could use his services in the current circumstances. The seamer holds 18 T20I scalps at 31.55.

T20 WC What about the T20 WC?

Cut to T20 World Cup, India will have a decent-looking pace attack, including Bumrah. Shami, despite being quite expensive in T20Is, could make his presence felt. India also have the luxury of a rising death-over specialist in Arshdeep. Veteran Bhuvneshwar and Harshal have hopes pinned to them. Avesh could be in the scheme of things. India will miss the services of injured Jadeja.