Iga Swiatek wins US Open: Decoding her career achievements

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 11, 2022, 09:50 am 3 min read

Swiatek won her third Grand Slam (Source: Twitter/@usopen)

World number one Iga Swiatek won the 2022 US Open after beating Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final. The 21-year-old won 6-2, 7-6(5) to clinch the third Grand Slam of her career. Swiatek won her second successive major title after winning the French Open. She is the first player since Angelique Kerber (2016) to win two Grand Slams in a single year.

Records Records broken by Swiatek

As per Opta, Swiatek is the seventh woman (Open Era) to win her first three major finals after Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Naomi Osaka, and Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek won the French Open in 2020 and 2021 besides winning the US Open. She is the second woman (Open Era) to win her first six sets in major finals after Lindsay Davenport.

Title A record-breaking seventh title for Swiatek in 2022

Swiatek has become the first player to win seven titles in a season since Serena Williams in 2014. Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit. She claimed the Italian Open, French Open, and now the US Open.

Do you know? Another notable feat for Swiatek

According to Opta, Swiatek is just the ninth player in the Open Era to win her third Grand Slam title before turning 22. Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, and Chris Evert are the others.

Stats Swiatek attains these feats too

Swiatek has become the second woman in the Open Era to win her first six sets in Grand Slam finals after Lindsay Davenport. She is the 10th woman to win the US Open and the French Open in the same year (Open Era). Interestingly, the last 27 US Open finals have seen only one comeback win (Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka in 2020).

Numbers Swiatek's 50th Grand Slam win

Swiatek now has a win-loss record of 21-2 at Grand Slams in 2022. She had earlier won the Roland Garros title. She owns a 51-12 record at Slams, including 13-3 at US Open. As stated, Swiatek is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals. The Polish has now won 37 consecutive matches, the longest winning streak in the 21st century.

Do you know? Swiatek matches Barty's record

Swiatek now has a win-loss record of 57-7 in 2022. Former world number one Ashleigh Barty was the last player to win more matches in a single season. Barty, who retired this year, won 57 matches in 2019.

French Open Sixth woman to win first two finals at French Open

Earlier this year, Swiatek beat Coco Gauff (women's singles final) to win the French Open. The former became the sixth player to win her first two finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era after Margaret Court, Steffi Graf, MonicaSeles, Justine Henin, and Serena Williams. Swiatek also become the youngest woman to win multiple Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006.