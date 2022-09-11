Sports

Serie A 2022-23, wins for AC Milan, Inter: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 04:14 am 2 min read

Giroud helped Milan win (hoto credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

10-man AC Milan beat Sampdoria 2-1 on matchday six of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Junior Messias scored the opening goal for Milan in the sixth minute before Rafael Leao was sent off just after half-time. Filip Duncic equalized for the hosts moments later but they gave away a penalty as Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead. Earlier, Inter Milan defeated Torino 1-0. Here's more.

Details Milan overcome Sampdoria 2-1

Milan went ahead in the sixth minute as Messias was set free after Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud combined to set up the youngster. Milan could have had the second in the first half but Giroud was ruled offiside. In the second half, Leao was sent off after getting a second yellow card. Filip Duricic equalized for the visitors as Giroud restored the advantage.

Do you know? Messias scripts this record for Milan

As per Opta, Junior Messias has scored AC Milan's fastest Serie A goal (after 6 minutes) since the one scored on February 19, against Salernitana (5'), also scored by the Brazilian.

Do you know? Contrasting records for the two clubs

As per Opta, Milan have won three successive Serie A meetings versus Sampdoria for the first time since 2016. With just two points, Sampdoria have equaled their worst Serie A start after six games since 2013-14).

Win Brozovic hands Inter a 1-0 win

Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter a 1-0 win with a right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner in the 89th minute. Nicolò Barella assisted the goal with a through ball. As per Opta, Brozovic is the only mid-fielder with two-plus goals in the Serie A over the last 8 seasons.

Information Milan remain unbeaten; Inter are 4th

Napoli lead the show in the Serie A 2022-23 season with 14 points from six games. Napoli are ahead in terms of goal difference as Milan too have 14 points, having gone unbeaten. Inter are 4th with 12 points.