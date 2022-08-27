Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0: Key stats

Bruno Fernandes scored for Man United (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United earned a rare away win to clock two successive victories in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Saturday. After beating Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford in gameweek three, United earned a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton on a hot afternoon at St Mary's. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal from a superb Diogo Dalot cross as United absorbed Southampton's pressure thereafter.

United should have gone ahead in the 19th minute. Fernandes' header was blocked and Anthony Elanga was denied by the Saints keeper as the ball fell to Christian Eriksen, whose shot was blocked too. Southampton grew as the game progressed and had some decent chances. After half-time, Fernandes then scored the opener before Southampton upped the tempo and earned some close calls.

Do you know? 37th PL goal for Fernandes

Making his 91st PL appearance, Fernandes netted his 37th goal for United. Overall, the versatile Portuguese has netted 51 goals in all competitions for United. Dalot has now registered his third PL assist.

Records Key records scripted in this match

United have earned their maiden Premier League away win in 2022, keeping a clean sheet. Prior to this away win, United had lost their last seven matched on the road. Southampton are now winless in 13 PL matches against United (D7 L6). As per Opta, the Saints have now conceded 99 goals against United in Premier League history.

Details Standings and match stats

With two back-to-back wins, United have moved to 6th from being 20th at one stage. Southampton are 13th at the moment, suffering their second defeat this season. The Saints bossed the game in terms of shots (17). They managed five on target compared to United's 6. Both teams had a poor passing accuracy of 73% each. United clocked 52% ball possession (400 passes).

Information Lisandro Martinez silences his critics once again

As per Squawka, Lisandro Martinez won more aerial duels (5) and made more interceptions (4) than any other Manchester United player against the Saints. He also won 100% of his duels.