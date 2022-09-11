Sports

Iga Swiatek wins the 2022 US Open title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 11, 2022, 04:08 am 3 min read

Swiatek earned an impressive win over Jabeur (Photo credit: Twitter/@usopen)

Women's singles world number one tennis star Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur to win the 2022 US Open title. Swiatek beat Jabeur in straight sets (6-2, 7-6) to claim her second Grand Slam win this year and third overall. Swiatek, who won her maiden US Open honor, had sealed two Roland Garros titles in 2020 and 2022 respectively, Here's more.

2022 US Open Decoding the journey of Swiatek

In the first round, Swiatek beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0. In the second round, she overcame Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2. In the 3rd round, the Polish star beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-4. In the 4th round, Swiatek beat Jule Niemeier 2-6, 4-6, 6-0. Swiatek overcame Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 in the quarters. In the semis, she beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Do you know? 57-7 win-loss record in 2022

Swiatek now has a 57-7 win-loss record in 2022. The last player to win more matches in a single season was Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who won 57 matches in 2019. Swiatek has now beaten Jabeur 3-2 in their H2h record.

Slams 50th win for Swiatek at Grand Slams

Swiatek now has a 21-2 record at Grand Slams this year. She had earlier won the Roland Garros title. She owns a 50-12 win-loss record at Slams, including 13-3 at US Open. Swiatek has won her third career Slam title and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. Interestingly, Swiatek is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Jabeur Key numbers for Jabeur

Jabeur's win-loss record at Grand Slams read 38-22. She hadentered just her second final at Slam events and a maiden one here at the Flushing Meadows. She had suffered three successive third-round exits prior to this year. In 2022, Jabeur has a win-loss record of 44-14. Her wins tally is only next to Swiatek.

2022 7th title for the Pole in 2022

Swiatek has won seven titles in 2022, having earlier sealed six straight honors in a 37-match winning run. Swiatek started her dominating run of form by winning the Qatar Open. She claimed the Indian Wells title, dropping three sets in total. The Miami Open and Stuttgart Open followed suit. She claimed the Italian Open, French Open, and now the US Open.

Stats Swiatek scripts these records

Swiatek has won 10 career singles titles. She has won her past 10 finals in straight sets. She's the first woman to win 7 titles since Serena Williams in 2014. She is also the first No. 1 seed to take the title since Williams eight years ago. She is the youngest woman to win her third major title since Maria Sharapova (20) in 2008.

Records Other records smashed by the Pole

As per WTA, Swiatek is only the ninth player of the Open Era to win her third major before turning 22. The previous eight are Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Stefanie Graf, and Chris Evert. Swiatek is also the first player to win two majors in a single season since Angelique Kerber in 2016.

The Roland Garros-US Open double is not easy to achieve. pic.twitter.com/yYVIFkMVHc — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2022