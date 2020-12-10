Matchday five of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday five last time around, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too. The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham, Leicester City and Arsenal. Here's more.

Tottenham Spurs boss Mourinho out to maintain home comfort

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said Manchester United will be one of the top favorites for the Europa League after their elimination from the Champions League. Spurs, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, can claim first place in Group J. They face toppers Royal Antwerp at home. Including qualifiers, Mourinho has won 14 of his past 16 home matches in the competition.

Arsenal Arsenal hoping to maintain 100% record

Arsenal are the only side in the Europa League this season to win all five group stage matches. They would want to make it six in a row when they take on bottom-placed Dundalk away from home in Group B. Arsenal are only three points above the Premier League relegation zone after four games without a win and a sound performance will boost them.

Leicester Leicester aim to impress against AEK Athens

Premier League side Leicester City can take top spot in Group G if they beat AEK Athens or match Sporting Braga's result. Leicester want to go as far as possible in the competition and the 2-1 win over Athens earlier will give them the desired confidence. Notably, Leicester have won seven of their 11 home matches in UEFA competition (D3 L1).

Milan Milan face Sparta Prague on matchday six

Italian side AC Milan take on Sparta Prague and would want to get the job done. Milan, who have qualified for the round of 32, need a victory, besides hoping that Lille gets beaten in order to take top spot. One expects plenty of changes for the Serie A leaders, who have crucial games coming up in their domestic campaign.

