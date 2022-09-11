Sports

ENG vs SA: Stuart Broad equals Glenn McGrath (Test wickets)

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 11, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

Broad now has 563 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has equaled the great Glenn McGrath in terms of Test wickets. The former took his 563rd wicket in the first innings of the ongoing third Test against South Africa at the Kennington Oval, London. Broad is now the joint second-highest wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket, only behind his team-mate James Anderson. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2005, McGrath overtook West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519) to become the leading wicket-taker among pacers in Test cricket.

McGrath held the record until Anderson surpassed him (in September 2018).

The latter went on to take over 600 wickets in the longest format.

And now, Broad is following Anderson's footsteps, having equaled the historic mark of McGrath.

Wickets Broad's numbers in Test cricket

Broad now has 563 wickets from 159 Tests at an average of 27.84. In July, he became just the third seamer to pick 550 wickets in Test cricket. He achieved the historic feat on Day 2 of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Overall, Broad is only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format.

Coincidence Broad and Anderson have always worked in tandem

It is to note that Anderson picked his 563rd wicket on September 11, 2018. Exactly four years later, Broad has achieved the same feat. Anderson had scalped his 550th wicket in 2018 against India at Edgbaston. It was England's 1000th match in the format. Four years later, Broad has unlocked this achievement at the same venue against the same opposition.

Match 3rd Test: England dismissed SA for 118

England seamers were all over SA after the hosts elected to field. Broad registered figures of 4/41, while pacer Ollie Robinson claimed five wickets for 49 runs. Meanwhile, England finished Day 3 on 154/7. Day 1 of the Test was marred by rain and the second day was canceled as a mark of respect for the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Information Broad entered record books at Lord's

Earlier in the series, Broad completed 100 wickets at Lord's (Day 2, 1st Test). Broad became the second bowler after Anderson to touch the 100-wicket mark at the Home of Cricket. Broad is the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single ground.