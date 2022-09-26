Sports

San Diego Open: Brandon Nakashima wins maiden ATP title

Sep 26, 2022

Nakashima beat Giron 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

American youngster Brandon Nakashima won his maiden ATP title after beating third seed Marcos Giron in the San Diego Open final. Nakashima beat Giron 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American final. As a result, the former has moved up 21 places to number 48 in the ATP Rankings. Nakashima reached the semi-finals at this event last year. Here are the key stats.

Journey The journey of Nakashima in San Diego

Nakashima claimed straight-set wins against Zachary Svajda and Denis Kudla in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, at the San Diego Open. The American dropped his only set of the tournament in the quarter-final against Daniel Elahi Galan (6-3, 4-6, 6-4). Nakashima overcame Christopher O'Connell in the penultimate clash. He scripted history by beating Giron in the summit clash.

Final Third final for Nakashima

Nakashima featured in his third ATP Tour final (San Diego). In July 2021, he finished as the runner-up in Atlanta, having lost to John Isner in the final. Earlier that month, the American lost to Cameron Norrie in the Los Cabos final. Notably, Nakashima defeated Isner in the semi-final of that tournament. The former made a comeback against Jordan Thompson in the quarter-final.

Stats Career stats of Nakashima

Nakashima now has a win-loss record of 46-33 on the ATP Tour. Earlier this year, the American reached the last 16 stage at Wimbledon, his best result at Grand Slams. However, he lost to eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios. Nakashima reached the third round at the French Open and the US Open, respectively. He is 9-7 at majors.

Information How has Nakashima fared in 2022?

Nakashima is closing in on 30 ATP wins in 2022 (26-19). Before the San Diego Open, the American lost to Jannik Sinner at the US Open. The former failed to win back-to-back matches prior to the hard-court Slam.