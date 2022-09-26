Sports

Duleep Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane sends Yashasvi Jaiswal off: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 26, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Jaiswal smashed a double-century in the final (Source: Twitter/@ybj_19)

On Day 5 of the Duleep Trophy final, West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane commanded Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons. Jaiswal, who smashed a double-century to set West Zone's win, was sent off after he continued to sledge against South Zone batter Ravi Teja. Teja had complained about Jaiswal's sledging while the latter was having a go at Teja.

Matter Here's how the incident transpired

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Teja had complained about Jaiswal, who was fielding close to the batter. Jaiswal was under the scanner in the 57th over when the on-field umpire highlighted his alleged sledging. Rahane communicated the same with Jaiswal before the latter was eventually sent off. Notably, Satyajeet Bachhav came out to field as a substitute for Jaiswal.

Final West Zone won the Duleep Trophy final

Rahane-led West Zone trounced South Zone by 294 runs to win the Duleep Trophy 2022 final on Sunday. Jaiswal bagged the Player of the Match award for clocking a sensational double-ton (265). Meanwhile, left-armer Jaydev Unadkat snared the Player of the Series title. Chasing 529, South Zone (154/6) couldn't hold long enough on Day 5 to eventually lose the duel.

Knock Jaiswal floors South Zone

Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a solitary run in the first innings, smashed a 323-ball 265 (30 fours and four sixes) later on. The 20-year-old notched his career-best score in FC cricket, with the double-century coming up in 235 deliveries. It was his fifth ton in FC level. He had clocked a double-hundred in the quarter-finals against North East Zone.

Information Feats attained by Jaiswal

Jaiswal became the youngest player to score a double-ton in the final of a First-Class tournament (20 years, 269 days). Earlier, he became the fourth-youngest centurion in the Duleep Trophy final after Prithvi Shaw (2017/18), Ravi Shastri (1981/82), and Rahane (2008/09).

Run Jaiswal averages 99.40 in Duleep Trophy

Yashasvi wound up as the leading run-getter in Duleep Trophy 2022 by a distance. He racked up 497 runs from five innings at an astronomical average of 99.40. Most notably, he has bossed the show while striking at 74.17. Yashavi has now racked up 1,015 runs in FC cricket (100s: 5, 50s: 1). Shaw (315) and Rahane (250) had impressive returns as well.