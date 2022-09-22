Sports

Temba Bavuma opens up on SA20 snub: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 22, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Bavuma was snubbed during SA20 auction (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Temba Bavuma said he has been left disappointed and let down at not being picked in the inaugural SA20 auction earlier this week. South Africa limited-overs captain Bavuma had set his base price at Rand 850,000 (US$48,000 approx.) but did not find any takers. Notably he was part of the auction's accelerated rounds after going unsold the first time. Here's more.

Disappointment Bavuma left disappointed

"I'll be lying if I said that I didn't have any feelings of disappointment," Bavuma said to reporters ahead of South Africa's departure for their tour of India. He said from his side there are feelings of disappointment and also being led down in a way. "I don't think that comes from any point of entitlement from my side," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Cricket South Africa concluded with the first-ever auction for the inaugural SA20 League set to take place in January-February 2023. 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs garnered the highest bid (R 9.2 million) and joins Sunrisers East Cape. Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen was the costliest buy among bowlers (R 6.1 million). Stubbs and Jansen were the highest and third-highest bids.

Here are the owners of the SA20 franchises: Mukesh Ambani of Mumbai Indians, N Srinivasan of Chennai Super Kings, Parth Jindal of Delhi Capitals, the Marans of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanjiv Goenka of Lucknow Super Giants, and Manoj Badale of Rajasthan Royals. A look at the franchises - MI: Cape Town, CSK: Johannesburg, DC: Pretoria Capitals, LSG: Durban, SRH: Port Elizabeth, and RR: Paarl.

Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw (R 6.9 million) and left-armer Wayne Parnell (R 5.6 million) were bought by Pretoria Capitals. Wicket-keeper Donavon Ferreira, who averages over 50 and strikes close to 150 in T20s, was picked by Joburg Super Kings (R 5.5 million). Seamer Sisansda Magala (R 5.4 million) was roped in by Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

SA's Test skipper Dean Elgar, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, and Keegan Petersen found no bidders alongside Bavuma, who will lead SA in the ICC T20 World Cup next month.

In 25 T20Is for SA, Bavuma has scored 562 runs at 26.76. He has slammed one fifty. Overall in T20s, Bavuma has managed to amass 2,289 runs at 30.52. He has slammed one century and 8 fifties.