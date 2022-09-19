Sports

Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain announces Test retirement: Here's why

Sep 19, 2022

Rubel Hossain last played a Test match in February 2020 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladeshi seamer Rubel Hossain announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. The 32-year-old shared a heartfelt post on his official Facebook handle to confirm his move. Hossain, who played 27 Tests for Bangladesh, added that he took the call with the intent of giving young cricketers an opportunity in red-ball cricket. He last donned the whites in February 2020. Here's more.

Career Decoding Hossain's Test career

Hossain debuted against West Indies in Kingstown in 2009 and pocketed a three-fer in his maiden innings. He went on to claim 36 wickets in the format at an economy of 3.92 and a questionable average of 76.77. At home, he pocketed 14 wickets at 104.21. He managed 22 scalps in away conditions, averaging 59.31, with a five-fer (5/166) in New Zealand in 2010.

Limited-overs Hossain will continue to play white-ball cricket

Hossain believes there's plenty that he can contribute to Bangladesh's ODI and T20I sides. In addition, he will be available for Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), besides other white-ball tournaments. Hossain currently owns 129 and 28 scalps in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. He last played a white-ball game for Bangladesh in a T20I against New Zealand in April 2021.

BPL A BPL legend!

Playing for Chattogram Challengers, Hossain pocketed 20 scalps in BPL 2022 at 17.85. He maintained an economy of 7.31. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Robert Frylinck (Khulna Tigers), Mohammad Amir (Khulna Tigers), and Mustafizur Rahman (Rangpur Rangers). Overall, Hossain has mustered 96 scalps in the tournament, averaging 21.26. His best figures read 4/23. He has the second-most wickets after Shakib Al Hasan (122).

Comeback Hossain omitted from Bangladesh's squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

Hossain was picked in Bangladesh's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. However, he didn't feature in the playing XI and failed to make the squad for the 2022 edition of the T20 event. His comeback looks unlikely, given there are plenty of competent campaigners in Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain, and Taskin Ahmed.