Stuart Broad completes 100 Test wickets at Lord's: Key stats

Aug 19, 2022

Broad has become the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single ground

England's veteran pacer Stuart Broad has completed 100 wickets at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-arm seamer reached the landmark on Day 2 of the ongoing Lord's Test between England and South Africa. Broad has become just the second bowler after his compatriot James Anderson to touch the 100-wicket mark at the Home of Cricket in Tests. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Broad has been an exceptional performer in Tests for England and his longevity in the game needs to be lauded.

He has been a great servant for England and his numbers are terrific.

Earlier this year, Broad became only the sixth bowler to enter the 550-wicket club in the longest format.

And, he has unlocked yet another achievement.

Milestone Broad dismissed Verreynne to complete 100 Test wickets at Lord's

After dismissing Kyle Verreynne in the first innings, Broad raced to 100 Test wickets at Lord's. The 36-year-old has scalped 100 wickets from 26 Tests at an average of 28.44 at the Home of Cricket. He is only behind veteran James Anderson, who owns a record 117 wickets at Lord's. Anderson has played one more Test than Broad at the iconic venue.

Do you know? Fourth bowler to attain this feat

Broad is just the fourth bowler to take 100 Test wickets at a single ground. Former Sri Lanka bowler Muthiah Muralidaran holds the record for taking most Test wickets at a ground (166 at SSC Colombo). Anderson follows him with 117 scalps at Lord's.

Wickets Sixth bowler to take 550 Test wickets

Earlier this year, Broad took his 550th Test wicket in the fifth Test against India. He took 156 Tests to achieve the milestone. Notably, Anderson reached this landmark in 2018. Nevertheless, the former became the sixth bowler after Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (658), Anil Kumble (619), and Glenn McGrath (563) to take 550 wickets in the format.

