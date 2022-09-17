Sports

Umesh Yadav ruled out of England's domestic season: Here's why

Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets in County Championship Division Two (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Umesh Yadav will miss the remainder of the English domestic season after suffering a quad muscle injury last month. Umesh, who was playing for Middlesex, was dealt with the injury in a Royal London One-Day Cup affair against Gloucestershire on August 21. The 34-year-old has returned to India where he will undergo treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Here's more.

"After sustaining the injury, the right-arm quick traveled back to India for an assessment with the BCCI's medical team, where he began treatment and rehabilitation on the injury whilst beginning a back-to-bowling programme under the watchful eye of the Indian national medical team," read an official statement released by Middlesex. Umesh was set to return to London on Saturday, but the plans have changed.

Umesh, who joined Middlesex in July, had a poor run in the County Championship Division Two. The right-armer averaged 71.50 besides picking up four wickets in six innings. He fared considerably well in the Royal London One-Day Cup, snatching the highest wickets for his side (16), averaging 20.25. Umesh will miss the remaining two matches in the County Championship.

Umesh was one of the eight Indian players to participate in England's domestic cricket this season. Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire), Shubman Gill (Glamorgan), Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), and Jayant Yadav (Warwickshire) are the other Indians to feature in the 2022 English domestic season. Notably, Saini and Siraj bagged fiver-fers on their County debut.

Umesh has featured in a total of 52 Tests for India as of now. He has snapped up 158 wickets at an average of 30.80, a tally that includes 3 five-fors and one haul of 10 wickets. He owns an economy of 3.54 and career-best match figures of 10/133. Umesh played his last Test in January this year (vs South Africa, Cape Town).

In September 2021 (at The Oval), Umesh became only the sixth Indian pacer to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket. Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (311), Javagal Srinath (236), and Mohammed Shami (216) are the only other Indian seamers with this feat.