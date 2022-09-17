Sports

BCCI unveils new 'Impact Player' rule for T20s: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 17, 2022, 01:39 pm 1 min read

Is BCCI taking the BBL route?

In an attempt to keep evolving the T20 format, BCCI has introduced a new 'Impact Player' rule which will take flight in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, commencing on October 11. As per BCCI, the rule dictates that each team can have one player who could be subbed in into the game to play a more impactful role. Here's more.

BBL BCCI taking the BBL route

Cricket Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 saw the introduction of a substitute player in the T20s. The 'X-factor Player' can join in as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet. He could be called beyond the 10th over of the first innings, and replace any player who is yet to bat or has bowled no more than one over.