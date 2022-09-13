Sports

IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami named in T20I squad

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 13, 2022, 12:51 pm 2 min read

Indian pace spearhead Mohammed Shami has been included in India's T20I squad for the impending Australia series. The right-arm seamer is on the standby list for the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia. A full-strength Indian side, led by Rohit Sharma, will feature against Australia. The three-match T20I series will begin on September 20. Here are further details.

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. Interestingly, India are yet to win a T20I series against Australia at home. Australia won one in 2019 (2-0), while the 2017 series was drawn. India have a win-loss record of 13-9 against Australia in T20Is.

India squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

The BCCI announced India's squad for the T20 World Cup on the sidelines of the squad announcement for Australia and South Africa T20Is. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return after recovering from their respective injuries. Axar Patel comes in as a replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar are the standby players.

As far as the itinerary is concerned, Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad will host the three T20Is against Australia on September 20, 23, and 25. The three T20Is against South Africa will take place in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and Indore on September 28, October 1, and 3. Meanwhile, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Delhi will host the three ODIs against SA (October 6, 9, and 11).

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer against Australia in T20Is. He has slammed 718 runs from 19 T20Is at an incredible average of 59.83 against the Aussies. Kohli has struck at a staggering 146.23 in these matches. The tally includes seven half-centuries, the most against Australia in T20I cricket. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Kohli in terms of runs (463).