Sports

England trounce SA in 3rd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 table

England trounce SA in 3rd Test: ICC WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Sep 13, 2022, 02:44 pm 3 min read

Stuart Broad claimed a four-fer in the first innings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England floored South Africa by nine wickets in the third Test to grab hold of the series 2-1 on Monday. With that, the Three Lions bettered their points percentage to 38.6 in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings. SA are still seated second, but their PCT has taken a beating from 66.67 to 60.00. We decode the updated WTC table.

3rd Test How did the third Test pan out?

Day 1 (rain) and 2 (demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II) of the Test were suspended. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 3. England dismissed SA for 118 after electing to field. Ollie Robinson claimed a five-wicket haul (5/49). Meanwhile, England finished Day 3 on 158/10 before folding SA for 169. The hosts chased 130, riding on Zak Crawley's 69.

AUS, SA ICC WTC standings: Australia seated atop, SA follow

Australia (70) are still atop the ICC WTC table, with six wins, one loss, and three draws. They have three series remaining: West Indies (two Tests), SA (three Tests), followed by an away tour of India (four Tests). SA (60) follow suit, with six wins and four losses. They will have to muster wins against Australia and later WI (two Tests) at home.

England England gain post the Kennington Oval Test

England are unmoved at the seventh spot in the WTC standings, but the win saw them better their PCT from 35.19 to 38.6. They have seven wins, eight losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December, hoping to dent the hosts' chances for a top-two finish in the WTC.

SL Sri Lanka in the hunt for maiden WTC final appearance

Sri Lanka (53.33) are seated third after leveling the home series against Australia and Pakistan. They will play New Zealand in a two-match away series in March 2023 to conclude their journey in the WTC cycle. The maximum PCT they can attain is 61.10, which means, they will have to rely on lower-ranked teams to crawl into the top two.

IND, PAK India, Pakistan stay afloat in WTC table

India (52.08) occupy the fourth spot in the WTC table. They will face Bangladesh in December (two Tests) and later host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests). Pakistan (51.85) have pocketed four wins, three losses, and two draws. They can finish with a PCT of 69.05, provided they beat England (three Tests) and New Zealand (two Tests) at home later this year.

WI Can West Indies prevail overseas?

West Indies (50) rank sixth in the standings, having accumulated four wins, three losses, and two draws in the ongoing cycle. They will be gearing up for two away Tests each against Australia (November)and SA (December-January). If things go well, they could wind up with a PCT of 65.38.

NZ What is New Zealand's position?

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, Stooped to the eighth spot after the 3-0 whitewash against England in June. They have a PCT of 25.93 and the best they can improve is 48.72. NZ have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh saw a dip in their PCT from 14.81 to 13.33 post the 2-0 defeat versus WI in June. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.