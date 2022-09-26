Sports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar unlocks this achievement in T20I cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 26, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Bhuvneshwar now has the most T20I wickets by a pacer in a calendar year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a solitary wicket in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. Although the senior seamer was a touch expensive, he unlocked a massive achievement in the shortest format. Bhuvneshwar now has the most T20I wickets by a pacer in a calendar year. He broke the record of Australia's Andrew Tye set in 2018. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Known for his ability to swing the ball, Bhuvneshwar has been India's go-to pacer in international cricket.

Although successive injuries plagued his Test career, he remained effective in the shorter formats.

Bhuvi has been pivotal for India in T20I cricket this year.

He was the only bowler with over 10 wickets in Asia Cup 2022.

And, he has attained another significant feat.

Wickets Most T20I wickets in 2022 (Full Members)

Bhuvi is presently the leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket in 2022 (Full Members). He has snapped up 32 wickets from 24 T20Is at an incredible average of 17.56. The tally includes a best match haul of 5/4 (vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup). He owns two four-wicket hauls and a five-for. Bhuvi has delivered a total of four maiden overs this year (T20Is).

Record Bhuvi breaks this record

As stated, Bhuvi now has the most T20I wickets by a pacer in a calendar year. The record was earlier held by Tye, who took 31 T20I wickets from 19 matches in 2018. Among players from full-member sides, Bhuvi is behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva and South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi. Both took 31 T20I wickets each in 2021.

Powerplay His exploits in Powerplay (2022)

Bhuvneshwar has been on the money in the Powerplay this year. He has the most T20 wickets in this phase in 2022 (21). He averages 20.85 and has bowled a total of 263 dot balls in the Powerplay this year (T20s). Bhuvi also leads the wickets tally in the Powerplay in men's T20Is this year. He has 18 wickets in this phase at 15.77.

Stats Joint-most T20I wickets for India in 2022

Bhuvneshwar is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket along with Yuzvendra Chahal. He owns 85 wickets from 79 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 22.55. At the Asia Cup, Bhuvi became the first-ever bowler to take four or more wickets against Pakistan in T20 Internationals. As stated, his career-best figures of 5/4 came against Afghanistan in the tournament.