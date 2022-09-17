Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad shines for India A: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 17, 2022, 04:05 pm 3 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad shines for India A ((Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad enjoyed a stunning unofficial 3rd Test for India A versus New Zealand A. Ruturaj scored a stunning 164-ball 94 in the second innings. Earlier in the first innings, Ruturaj hammered a brilliant 127-ball 108. Across both innings, the stylish top-order batter looked positive. India have taken a massive lead against he Kiwis. Here we decode Ruturaj's stats.

Century Ruturaj strikes a ton in the first innings

In the first innings, Ruturaj made his presence felt with a classy ton. His 108-run knock was studded with 12 fours and two sixes. India A were in trouble at one stage (111/4) before Gaikwad added a century-plus stand alongside Upendra Yadav. India A perished for 293 as Gaikwad and Yadav (70) chipped in with quality runs. Matthew Fisher picked up four scalps.

2nd innings Ruturaj falls short of a second successive century

Ruturaj continued from where he left off in the first innings. He smacked a aolid 94, hitting 11 fours. He shared a 122-run stand with skipper Priyank Panchal (62) and another 102-run stand alongside Rajat Patidar, who ended up with an unbeaten century. India A were 241/3 at tea, carrying a lead of 297 runs. After tea, they accelerated to declare on 359/7.

1,500 runs Ruturaj gets past 1,500 career First-class runs

With these two successive pivotal knocks versus New Zealand A, Ruturaj has surpassed the 1,500-run mark in FC cricket. He has raced to 1,577 runs at an average of over 37. He now has five FC hundreds and and seven fifties under his belt. He has also gotten past 175 fours in FC cricket.

Record A decent record in white-ball cricket

Ruturaj has also featured in 64 List A games, scoring 3,284 runs at 54.73. He has hammered 11 hundreds and 16 fifties with the best score of 187*. Ruturaj has also played 84 T20I matches, scoring 2,541 runs at 33.43. He has one century and 20 fifties. The tally also includes 135 runs in nine matches for India at 16.87.

What's next? Ruturaj will next be seen in the one-dayers

Ruturaj will next be seen in the upcoming one-dayers versus New Zealand A. He will be keen to perform well in the three-match series. Sanju Samson will lead India A in the one-dayers. A pivotal series for Ruturaj will help him be in the reckoning for selection in the ODI series between India and South Africa next month.

Information India A squad for the one-day series

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa