Pakistan thrash England in 2nd T20I: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 23, 2022, 02:16 am 3 min read

Pakistan claimed a 10-wicket win over England

Pakistan claimed a 10-wicket win over England in the second T20I to level the seven-match series 1-1. Batting first, England posted 199/5 in 20 overs with Moeen Ali shining (55*). However, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam helped Pakistan win by 10 wickets. Babar got back to form, amassing an unbeaten century. RIzwan was amongst the runs as well. Here's more.

England openers added 42 runs for the first wicket before Pakistan reduced them to 101/4 in the 13th over. Harry Brook and Moeen added a solid 59-run stand before the latter helped England get to 199/5. In response, Pakistan openers Rizwan and Babar batted beautifully to hand Pakistan a 10-wicket win. With this win, Pakistan have drawn level in the series.

Moeen slammed 55* from 23 balls, hammering four fours and four sixes. He now has six fifties, besides getting past 800 runs in the format (853). He is now the ninth Englishman to score 800-plus runs. Alex Hales hit a 21-ball 26 upfront. He has gotten past 1,700 runs (1,723) at 31.32.

Haris Rauf claimed two wickets for Pakistan, registering figures worth 2/30 from his four overs, He now has 53 scalps at 23.58. Playing his 6th match, Shahanawaz Dahani (2/37) has raced to six wickets. He claimed his best bowling figures as well.

Babar Azam, who had a poor time at the Asia Cup 2022, slammed his second century. He hit 110* from 66 balls. Babar smashed 11 fours and five sixes. He has raced to 2,895 runs at 43.86. Babar has also gotten to 299 fours and 47 sixes. Meanwhile, Rizwan slammed 88* from 51 balls. He has raced to 2,099 runs at 53.82 (18th fifty).

Do you know? Babar surpasses Finch's tally; Rizwan gets past Shakib and Williamson

Babar has surpassed the score of Aaron Finch, who has managed 2,877 runs in the format. Rizwan too surpassed Shakib Al Hasan (2,045) and Kane Williamson (2,096) in terms of runs.

Rizwan and Babar added 203 runs for the first wicket. It's now the fifth highest stand in T20I history for the first wicket and overall in the game. For the first time a Pakistani pair has added these many runs. Babar and Rizwan's previous best stand was 197 runs versus South Africa.

Rizwan and Babar have raced to 1,929 runs in the format, becoming the first pair to achieve 1,900-plus runs. Rizwan and Babar now have seven 100-plus stands in T20Is.