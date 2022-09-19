Sports

3rd Test (unofficial): INDA defeat NZA: Key takeaways

3rd Test (unofficial): INDA defeat NZA: Key takeaways

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 19, 2022, 07:27 pm 2 min read

India A won the third Test by 113 runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

India A defeated New Zealand A by 113 runs in the third unofficial Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Indians led by Priyank Panchal successfully defended 416, bowling the Kiwis out for 302. Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar took a five-wicket haul in the final innings. India won the three-match series 1-0, with rain marring the first two Tests.

Match How did the match pan out?

INDA racked up 293 runs after electing to bat first. Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with a brilliant ton (108). In reply, NZA managed 237, with Saurabh Kumar taking four wickets. INDA gained a massive lead after declaring on 359/7. Gaikwad (94) was in the act again, while Rajat Patidar (109*) slammed a century. NZA (302) fell short despite Joe Carter's hundred (111).

Patidar Patidar has been on a roll

Uncapped Rajat Patidar continues his exploits across formats. He slammed a match-winning 109*(135) in the second innings. His inning was laced with 13 fours and 2 sixes. Patidar finished as INDA's second-highest run-scorer in the series (319 at 106.33). Earlier this year, the right-handed batter proved his mettle for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Spell Spinner Saurabh Kumar was impressive

Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked nine wickets in the 3rd Test (4/48, 5/103). He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker, with each of his nine wickets coming in the decider. Saurabh shares the top spot with Mukesh Kumar, who took three wickets (3rd Test). Saurabh, who now has 219 wickets from 51 First-Class games, earned his maiden India call-up for the Sri Lanka Test series.